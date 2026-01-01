Metal

88 playlist(s)

Blasphemous In Black

Blasphemous In Black
Harder Than Hell

Harder Than Hell
Golden Gods of Metal

Golden Gods of Metal
Metal Hotlist

Metal Hotlist
Deathcore Apocalypse

Deathcore Apocalypse
New Metal

New Metal
Heavy Metal Workout

Heavy Metal Workout
The Metal Moshpit

The Metal Moshpit
Metalcore Meltdown

Metalcore Meltdown
Uppercut

Uppercut
True Metal Warriors

True Metal Warriors
Thrash Metal Shred

Thrash Metal Shred
Hard Rock

Hard Rock
Running to Metal

Running to Metal
'00s Metal

'00s Metal
Essential Heavy Metal

Essential Heavy Metal
Metal Hits

Metal Hits
Modern Metal Ballads

Modern Metal Ballads
Foundations of Metal

Foundations of Metal
Japan Metal

Japan Metal
Alternative Metal Workout

Alternative Metal Workout
Crypt of Death

Crypt of Death
Nu Metal Revolution

Nu Metal Revolution
Heavy Gauge

Heavy Gauge
Hair Metal Hedonists

Hair Metal Hedonists
Heavy Industry

Heavy Industry
'80s Metal

'80s Metal
New Metal

New Metal
Nu-Metal Rage

Nu-Metal Rage
Melodeath Masters

Melodeath Masters
'90s Metal

'90s Metal
Mellow Metal

Mellow Metal
Heavy Hitters

Heavy Hitters
Swords & Sorcery

Swords & Sorcery
'10s Metal

'10s Metal
POST-

POST-
Metal Hits 2025

Metal Hits 2025
Brazilian Headbangers

Brazilian Headbangers
metalcore favorites

metalcore favorites

822 views

Dirty Deathcore

Dirty Deathcore

455 views

dark embrace

dark embrace

202 views

industrial metal

industrial metal

197 views

старый рок

старый рок

36K views

Old Scool Melodic Death Metal

Old Scool Melodic Death Metal

502 views

Mellow

Mellow

439 views

Japanメタル

Japanメタル

15K views

Brandi G's work Mix

Brandi G's work Mix

153 views

Sucking the 70's

Sucking the 70's

13K views

Old school metal playlist

Old school metal playlist

25K views

Spring 2026

Spring 2026

406 views

Work out

Work out

90K views

Bender Playlist

Bender Playlist

8.9K views

Metalik sesler

Metalik sesler

348 views

Rock

Rock

2.9K views

Blackest metal

Blackest metal

10K views

Thrash zone!

Thrash zone!

12K views

Rumbling

Rumbling

623 views

Treenit

Treenit

617 views

not for your ears

not for your ears

172 views

Rock Diversos

Rock Diversos

168 views

90s Industrial

90s Industrial

206 views

Rock

Rock

19K views

advanced metal

advanced metal

683 views

Metal Madness

Metal Madness

54K views

heavy metal

heavy metal

32K views

muzika

muzika

860 views

Huge Metal Mix

Huge Metal Mix

6.9K views

80s Hair Metal Playlist

80s Hair Metal Playlist

38K views

Feel the power: Ghost Protocol

Feel the power: Ghost Protocol

23K views

Metal Music

Metal Music

437 views

Today’s rock hits

Today’s rock hits

3K views

Heavy/Alt

Heavy/Alt

1.6K views

Metal Breakdowns 2025

Metal Breakdowns 2025

900 views

Bangers

Bangers

640 views

Ballad Modern Metal Song

Ballad Modern Metal Song

487 views

20 all time

20 all time

5.5K views

Thrash Metal Essentials

Thrash Metal Essentials

27K views

2025 playlist

2025 playlist

681 views

suffer in silence

suffer in silence

8.8K views

The Industry: Industrial Builder Boomers

The Industry: Industrial Builder Boomers

258 views

Melodic Death Metal 🤘🏼

Melodic Death Metal 🤘🏼

592 views

Metallo pesante

Metallo pesante

280 views

Metal Battle Hymn

Metal Battle Hymn

483 views

Nothing goes right slow metal

Nothing goes right slow metal

29K views

80s Glamrock Hits

80s Glamrock Hits

8.5K views

Metal bangers

Metal bangers

2.3K views

Metal

Metal

152 views

Хуйовий день starter pack

Хуйовий день starter pack

422 views